Teen girl killed in car crash

Troopers with the Elyria post of the state Highway Patrol this morning issued a press release with details about the fatal crash, which happened at 1:26 p.m. Saturday in Lorain County’s Brighton Township.

Elijah Ross, 19, of Pickerington, was driving a 2013 Chevy Mailbu north on Ohio 511 when he failed to yield at a stop sign at the Ohio 18 intersection, leading to a collision with a westbound 2004 Dodge Ram being driven by James Young, 34, of Norwalk, troopers said.

A passenger in Ross’ car, Kiara Stowers, 18, of Columbus, received fatal injuries in the crash. She was extricated by mechanical means prior to being transported to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center, where she later died, troopers said.

Ross did not appear to sustain any injuries in the crash, troopers said.

Young sustained minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital of Oberlin, where he was treated and released, troopers said.

All three occupants wore safety restraints.

Alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.

Agencies assisting troopers at the scene included the Wellington Fire Department, the Southern Lorain County EMS and Bauer’s Towing.