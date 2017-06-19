Authorities asking for tips in Rhoden investigation

Investigators in the murder investigation are asking for information regarding the following persons:

• George "Billy" Wagner, III, 46

• Angela Wagner, 46

• George Wagner IV, 25

• Edward "Jake" Wagner, 24

Investigators are interested in receiving information regarding any interactions, conversations, dealings or transactions that people might have had with these individuals, which could be personal, business or otherwise. Specifically, information could include, but is not limited to, information regarding vehicles, firearms and ammunition.

The persons listed are formerly residents of Peterson Road in Peebles and are currently believed to be residing in Alaska.

Those who have information are asked to call the BCI tip line at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446) or the Pike County Sheriff's Office at 740-947-2111. Any information provided will remain confidential, and a $10,000 reward is still in effect.

On April 22, 2016, investigators discovered seven adults and a teenage boy shot to death at four homes near Piketon. A newborn baby, another baby and a young child were not harmed.

Christopher Rhoden Sr., one of the victims, had a commercial marijuana growing operation on his property, authorities said.

The other shooting victims included the elder Rhoden's ex-wife, 37-year-old Dana Rhoden and their three children, 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr. and 19-year-old Hanna Rhoden.

Hannah Gilley, Clarence Rhoden's fiancee; a cousin, 38-year-old Gary Rhoden; and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden, Rhoden Sr.'s brother, were also killed.

A few weeks after the killings, DeWine vowed to commit the full resources of his office to the investigation. “In the end I believe we will find out who did this,” he said. “This is an old fashioned, cold-blooded, calculated massacre of eight human beings,”

Reader called the four crime scenes “shocking.”

Last month, investigators searched a central Ohio farm, just miles from where eight Rhoden family members were shot and killed 13 months ago.