Man nabbed 4 hours after fleeing traffic stop

The pursuit began at 9:56 a.m. and concluded at 2 p.m. The suspect and two other people were arrested and jailed.

Here are the details of chase, as provided by the state Highway Patrol:

A state trooper with the Sandusky post attempted to stop Devon A. Davenport, 20, of Cleveland, for a speeding violation on Ohio 2 near Ohio 61. Davenport allegedly was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu 87 mph in a 70-mph zone.

Davenport initially stopped in the road, and the trooper approached the vehicle to advise him to pull off of the highway. At that point, Davenport drove off in his vehicle. He exited at Ohio 61 and traveled north and then west on U.S. 6.

Davenport fled into the city of Huron, where the trooper lost sight of him.

Moments later, an Erie County deputy observed the suspect driving west on Ohio 2 near Ohio 13. The deputy activated his pursuit lights and the suspect started to flee again.

Two troopers took over the pursuit near Rye Beach Road as Davenport fled westbound on Ohio 2. The suspect exited at U.S. 250 and traveled south to Bogart Road, then went east on Bogart until reaching Main Street in Huron.

Davenport then went north on Main Street, where his passenger, Brittany Trionfante, eventually opened the passenger side door and jumped out of the vehicle at approximately 20 mph. Officers stopped and took her into custody.

Trionfante, 23, of Cleveland, then was transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center emergency room, where she was treated for minor injuries and released. She was not charged.

Meanwhile, Davenport continued to U.S. 6 and traveled east on U.S. 6 near Tiffin Avenue, where the vehicle became disabled due to a flat tire. Davenport then fled on foot north of U.S. 6. At his point, agencies utilized multiple resources to apprehend the suspect.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office deployed its drone, the state Highway Patrol utilized its airplane, Perkins and Sandusky police departments deployed their K-9 units. Huron Police Department assisted with multiple officers, as did Perkins police and Border Patrol.

Several hours later, authorities learned Davenport was in a brown pickup truck, obtained in Huron, and the vehicle was eastbound on U.S. 6.

State troopers were positioned on multiple routes leading back to Cleveland, and the pickup truck was observed on I-90 near Ohio 254 in Sheffield. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, passenger and suspect were taken into custody.

All three suspects were incarcerated in the Erie County Jail.

Davenport, who was not injured, was charged with failure to comply with a lawful order (a fifth-degree felony), inducing panic (a first-degree misdemeanor), and multiple traffic violations. He also had multiple felony warrants, and was a parole violator at large with a violent criminal history.

Anthony Andrews, 24, Cleveland, was the driver of the pickup truck that aided Davenport, troopers said. He was charged with obstructing official business (a fifth-degree felony) and complicity to the offense of failure to comply with a lawful order (a fourth-degree felony).

Haley Karnosh, 18, Cleveland, was a passenger in the pickup. She was charged with obstructing official business (a fifth-degree felony) and complicity to the offense of failure to comply with a lawful order (a fourth-degree felony).

Troopers were assisted by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Perkins Police Department, Huron Police Department, Sandusky Police Department, Huron Municipal Court Prosecutor’s Office, and Border Patrol.