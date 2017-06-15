Woman killed in head-on collision

At 9:33 p.m., Raymond Mckissick, 25, of Lorain, was driving a 2004 Jeep Liberty north on Ohio 58 when the vehicle travelled left of the center line and collided head-on with a southbound 2013 Dodge Journey being driven by Christine A. Weeks, 49, of Wellington.

As a result of her injuries from the crash, Ms. Weeks was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lorain County deputy coroner, troopers said. Her body was extricated by mechanical means and was transported by the coroner’s office to University Hospital Elyria Medical Campus.

Mckissick received incapacitating injuries as a result of the crash and was extricated by mechanical means prior to being flown to University Hospital of Cleveland, where he was being treated for serious injuries, troopers said.

Mckissick had one passenger, who was identified as Tristen N. Truelson, 21, of Columbia Station. Truelson was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital of Oberlin where he was treated for minor injuries, troopers said.

Alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.

Agencies assisting troopers at the scene included the Lorain County Sheriff's Office, Wellington Fire, Central EMS, LifeCare EMS, the Lorain County Coroner's Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and D&A Towing.