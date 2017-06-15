Woman dies in two-car collision

Authorities said Patricia Likes-Slempa, 53, died from injuries in a crash at Ohio 412 and County Road 294 in Townsend Township, according to the Fremont post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Ms. Likes-Slempa was traveling south at about 8 a.m. on County Road 294 when she failed to yield at the intersection. She collided with a westbound vehicle driven by Lori Prosser, 47, of Sandusky.

Ms. Likes-Slempa wore a seat belt, but was partially ejected in the crash. Troopers said she died at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.

Ms. Prosser also had her seat belt in use and was treated at Firelands Regional Medical Center. Troopers described her injuries as serious. A hospital spokesman said she was treated and transferred, but was unsure to which location.

The crash remains under investigation.

