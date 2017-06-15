Jail inmates New inmates at the Huron County Jail, June 14, 2017 BY NORWALK REFLECTOR STAFF Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for June 14, 2017: Hayden T. Meifert, 23, 11 James St. — Burglary Jaszeraye K. Ray, 22, Akron — Driving under the influence * * * Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail: Michael J. McDaniel, 40, 6357 N. Rome Road, Shiloh — Headlights Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.