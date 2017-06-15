logo

no avatar
Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail, June 14, 2017

BY NORWALK REFLECTOR STAFF • Today at 1:40 PM

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for June 14, 2017:

Hayden T. Meifert, 23, 11 James St. — Burglary

Jaszeraye K. Ray, 22, Akron — Driving under the influence

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Michael J. McDaniel, 40, 6357 N. Rome Road, Shiloh — Headlights

Recommended for You