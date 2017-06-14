logo

Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail, June 12 and 13, 2017

By Norwalk Reflector Staff • Yesterday at 11:59 PM

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for June 12 and 13, 2017:

Jordan M. Aldrich, 27, NA — Probation violation 

Joshua D. Blanton, 34, 28 W. Broadway Road, Plymouth — Felonious assault

Michelle A. Gibson, 34, 205 E. Center St., Bellevue — Trafficking in drugs, schedule II

Jon P. Godfrey, 28, 433 Townline Road, New London — Permitting drug abuse

Jennifer A. Strader, 28, NA — Theft

Alyah J. Valliant, 21, 22 E. Elm St. — Probation violation

Jeremy D. Ward, 40, NA — Failure to reinstate

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Eric J. Osborne, 35, 644 Ohio 99 N., Monroeville — Disorderly conduct

