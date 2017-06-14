New inmates at the Huron County Jail, June 12 and 13, 2017

Jordan M. Aldrich, 27, NA — Probation violation
Joshua D. Blanton, 34, 28 W. Broadway Road, Plymouth — Felonious assault
Michelle A. Gibson, 34, 205 E. Center St., Bellevue — Trafficking in drugs, schedule II
Jon P. Godfrey, 28, 433 Townline Road, New London — Permitting drug abuse
Jennifer A. Strader, 28, NA — Theft
Alyah J. Valliant, 21, 22 E. Elm St. — Probation violation
Jeremy D. Ward, 40, NA — Failure to reinstate
* * *
Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:
Eric J. Osborne, 35, 644 Ohio 99 N., Monroeville — Disorderly conduct