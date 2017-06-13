Ohio couple charged with mailing, receiving packages with fentanyl

James F. Halpin, 30, and Grace A. Bosworth, 38, both of Cincinnati, are charged with illegally importing and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl after they sold drugs to agents with Homeland Security on the dark web, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Ohio news release.

The agents purchased the drugs on the dark web in May and the packages were received at a post office in Northern Ohio. The drugs were mailed from a post office in Newport, Ky. The drugs were tested and it was determined they contained fentanyl and carfentanil and other fentanyl analogues, authorities said.

The drugs are usually mailed from China, Hong Kong and other places abroad. Fentanyl is sometimes mailed to Canada before it touches U.S. soil, according to the news release.

At least 40 of the markings on the packages were matched by investigators with other parcels that were mailed from post offices in the Cincinnati area, authorities said.

Investigators said they determined Halpin and Bosworth were living at a home that received international packages containing drugs. Halpin would then mail the packages to addresses across the United States, the news release said.

On June 6, a package addressed to Halpin and Bosworth's from Montreal was intercepted by investigators who discovered five grams of fentanyl and carfentanil inside.

Halpin later was detained by authorities and admitted to mailing about 35 packages that contained fentanyl during an interview, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

He told investigators the drugs were packaged, bought and sold online by Bosworth. Halpin said he did pick up several Canadian packages weekly since March.

Halpin and Bosworth both were later arrested. They are scheduled to appear in federal court for a detention hearing Wednesday.

