Norwalk checkpoint results announced

The checkpoint, set up on U.S. 250 just south of Lais Road in Norwalk, was conducted from 9 to 11 p.m.

During the checkpoint by officers, 573 vehicles were checked for signs of impairment. No arrests were made for OVI in the checkpoint zone but one driver was arrested for OVI south of Norwalk during the hours of operation.

So far in 2017, there have been two fatal crashes in Huron County, one of which involved alcohol as a contributing factor.

The checkpoint in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols was intended to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

The OVI checkpoint was funded by federal grant funds, and is intended to deter and intercept impaired drivers.