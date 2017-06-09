Man airlifted to Toledo hospital after two-vehicle crash

The crash sent one man to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with serious injuries and the other man was transported to Magruder Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Marvin Leventhal, 63, of North Royalton, was driving a 2010 Toyota Prius north on Englebeck and attempted to cross Ohio 163 to travel onto Northshore Boulevard, troopers said. Jeremy Laporta, 35, of Lakeside, was driving a 2001 Chrysler west on Ohio 163 and struck the Prius as it crossed, troopers said.

Leventhal was wearing his seatbelt and suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Magruder Hospital.

His Toyota sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene by Don’s Towing.

The Chrysler, owned by Lake Effect Marine Services, sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Don’s Towing. Laporta was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. His passenger, Brandon Dubbert, 31, Ann Arbor, Mich., was wearing his seatbelt and was airlifted to St. Vincent’s.

Leventhal was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign, troopers said.

Troopers were assisted by Danbury firefighters and police, and traffic was maintained for about an hour. There is no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement.