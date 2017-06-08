Patrol checkpoint Friday in Huron County

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

"Based on provisional data in 2016, there were 313 OVI related fatal crashes last year in Ohio in which 346 people were killed,” Lieutenant D. A. Hamman, commander of the Norwalk post, said. "State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways."

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning.