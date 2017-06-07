Ohio man wanted on charges of human trafficking, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Micaiah Price, 26, of Reynoldsburg, was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury last month on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution, commercial sexual exploitation of a minor, and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

An investigation conducted by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, which is part of the Ohio Attorney General's Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, found that Price allegedly advertised two teenage girls for sex on the internet and then trafficked the victims, ages 15 and 17, out of a number of different central Ohio hotels between October 22, 2016 and December 6, 2016. Members of the task force rescued both victims.

"We believe that this defendant is purposely dodging authorities in order to evade arrest and avoid facing these very serious charges," Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said. "Our main concern is that other children could be victimized by this suspected human trafficker until he is in custody. We urge anyone with information on Micaiah Price's whereabouts to immediately contact law enforcement."

It is unknown if Price remains in central Ohio or if he has fled to another part of the state or country. Anyone with information on Micaiah Price should contact their local law enforcement agency or the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force via the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545 or the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 614-525-3333.

A co-defendant in the case, Teah Williams, 19, of Columbus, was arrested last month on similar charges and is being held in the Franklin County Jail without bond.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is led by the Columbus Division of Police and includes authorities from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Powell Police Department, Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Franklin County Prosecutor's Office, and Delaware County Prosecutor's Office.

Established in 1986, the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission assists local law enforcement agencies in combating organized crime and corrupt activities through the creation of multi-jurisdictional task forces. The commission is composed of members of the law enforcement community and is chaired by the Ohio Attorney General.