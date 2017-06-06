Man charged with murder for infecting girlfriend with HIV

Ron J. Murdock, 51, of the 3200 block of Craigmoor Avenue was indicted Thursday by a Lucas County grand jury for murder and felonious assault in the Feb. 5 death of Kimberly Klempner.

The two were involved in a five-year relationship, and, the indictment alleges, had unprotected sex when Mr. Murdock knew he was HIV positive but did not tell her. According to her death certificate, Ms. Klempner's cause of death was listed as "natural" due to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome or AIDS.

The victim's son, Joshua Klempner, said he believes there are other victims of Mr. Murdock's carelessness.

"My mom wasn't the only victim," he said. "Right there, that tells you he was out there and he didn't give a care."

Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Stacy Cook scheduled his arraignment for June 13. Toledo attorney Pete Rost told the court Mr. Murdock had spoken with him and Sam Kaplan about representing him but that they had not yet been hired.

