Toddler who apparently ingested drugs last week dies

The 19-month-old apparently ingested heroin, fentanyl or some other opiate Thursday and had been rushed to Akron Children’s Hospital after his family called 911 and reported that he wasn’t breathing at their Gale Street home in the city’s West Hill neighborhood. He died Sunday night.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is planning to conduct an autopsy.

Depending on the results of the autopsy, it would be the second toddler to overdose on opiates in the city this year. In March, a 2-year-old overdosed across town in Goodyear Heights. Police and rescue workers used Narcan or an equivalent opiate antidote to revive that child, too.

The West Hill incident remains under investigation. No one has been charged and police spokesman Lt. Rick Edwards said authorities are awaiting results of the autopsy.

Police had reported that they received a 911 call at 6:19 p.m. Thursday from a woman who said she needed an ambulance because her baby wasn’t breathing.

The woman didn’t provide a street name to dispatchers, though, and then the phone line went dead.

The boy’s 9-year-old brother called back and provided the location. Police had credited the brother with initially saving the toddler’s life.

The woman is being held at the Portage County Jail on unrelated charge stemming from a theft conviction.

