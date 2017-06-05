Motorcyclist flown to Cleveland hospital after crash

Matthew E. McQueen,24, of Vermillion, was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Ohio 61, west of Ohio 601, at 2:20 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, troopers said. The motorcycle overturned on its side and drove off the west side of the road, striking a guard rail.

McQueen suffered incapacitating leg injuries as a result of the crash. He was treated on scene by North Central EMS and was transported by LifeFlight to The MetroHealth System in Cleveland. McQueen was not wearing any protective equipment, troopers said.

The motorcycle was removed from the scene by Fitzgerald’s Towing.

Assisting troopers at the scene were the Norwalk Fire Department, North Central EMS, Life Flight and Fitzgerald’s Towing.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.