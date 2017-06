Joshua K. Baker, 25, Fremont — Assault, theft and robbery

Shaun M. O’Donnell, 32, 29 E. Water St. — Theft and probation violation

Ryan P. Rasnick, 28, Cleveland — DUI

Michael C. Shepherd, 35, 433 Townline Road 79, New London — Violation of a protection order

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Patrick K. Thomas, 49, 3451 County Road 213, Clyde — Driving under a DUI suspension

Michael A. Weatherspoon, 33, 69 Milan Ave. — DUI