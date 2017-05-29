Two young men hit by car

The crash occurred when a 1995 Dodge Ram, driven by Blake Deoge, 20, of Mansfield became disabled in the roadway. A Kubota ATV driven by Mitchell Danals, 21, of Mansfield was stopped attempting to pull the Dodge Ram west on 97 in the eastbound lane, troopers said.

A 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Glenn Gipson, 30 of Arkansas, was eastbound on 97 when he came upon the Kubota pulling the Dodge Ram toward him in the same lane. As Gipson swerved his vehicle to avoid striking the Kubota, the occupants exited the Kubota and ran into the ditch.

Gipson swerved into the ditch, striking Danals and Simeon Petrie, 20, of Shelby. Mr. Petrie was an occupant in the Kubota along with three others who were not injured.

Petrie and Danals was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield with severe injuries.

Jefferson Township Fire and EMS assisted on scene. The eastbound lane of Ohio 97 was closed during the initial investigation and later re-opened.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which continues to be under investigation, troopers said.