Two 6th grade students post photos of another student, rifle, threats

Norwalk police received a report Saturday night from a concerned citizen who saw a disturbing photo on social media.

According to police reports, the photograph was of a student holding an AR15 style rifle with the caption “Don’t come to school Monday.” Several other concerned citizens made similar reports after seeing the photograph, originally posted to SnapChat. Another picture, of the same student holding the rifle, was posted with a caption that read “Daddy is about to have fun. Don’t come to school Tuesday,” reports said.

Sgt. Jim Fulton said the posts were meant as a poorly-chosen prank and are a false alarm. He said the school sent out a One Call alerting parents of the situation and that the school was safe.

“We want to make the public aware as quick as possible that this was not a real threat. There is no danger. We don’t want anyone to panic or worry,” he said, adding the department was quick to act. “The Norwalk Police Department takes all reports of violence very seriously, particularly when it involves schools and our community’s children. Whenever such a report is received, all available resources will be dedicated to the investigation until the complaint is resolved.”

It took police several hours, but eventually the matter was sorted out.

“The (sixth-grade) student who was photographed holding the rifle has been identified,” Fulton said in a press release.

“During the investigation, it has been confirmed that student was at a shooting range with his uncle and photographs were taken of him shooting and holding the rifle. No laws were violated by the student or his uncle; they were merely participating in the shooting sports and had taken photographs during that activity. The student later posted several of the photos.”

Fulton said the student photographed wasn’t part of the prank, but two of his male classmates were identified as the source of the trouble.

“We found out these two were actually together in the basement of the one kid’s house when they decided to post it,” Fulton told the Reflector.

“These two students took screen shots of the photographs, added the captions about not going to school and reposted the photographs. The cell phones of all those involved have been seized as evidence and requests for the preservation of the media sent to the social media site.”

Fulton said all of the involved students attend Main Street School. Both suspects were transported to the police station, interviewed and were later released to their parents.

“Both have been suspended from school for the remainder of this school year. The report will be forwarded to the Huron County Prosecutor’s Office for the filing of appropriate criminal charges,” Fulton said.

The boys told police they only intended the posts to be a prank.

“They say they didn’t (have ill intent),” Fulton said.

“But in today’s world people take that sort of thing seriously. We got several calls from concerned citizens and parents. Since then (Saturday night) we’ve gotten several screenshots of the pictures sent to us on our Facebook page and we started investigating and continued into (Sunday) morning. Everybody was really cooperative, the parents included. And I’m sure those boys are going to have some punishments, beyond the school suspension and what the court imposes.”

He had one more thing to add that he wanted the community keep in mind — supervision is still required.

“The Norwalk Police Department would like to remind parents to monitor their children’s use of social media along with cell phone and computer use,” Fulton said in the post.

“I’m appreciate to the parents and students who quickly shared the social media post,” Superintendent George Fisk said in the One Call. “I also thank the Norwalk police department for their commitment of all available resources to ensure the safety of our students and staff,”