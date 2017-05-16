logo

Ohio State Highway Patrol

Troopers seize 71 pounds of marijuana and 26 pounds of hashish in traffic stop

• Today at 1:59 AM

An Ohio man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 71 pounds of marijuana, 26 pounds of solid hashish and 8 pounds of liquid hash oil, valued at about $1.06 million, following a traffic stop in Summit County.

On May 8, 2017, at 2:04 p.m., troopers stopped a 2014 Chrysler 300, with Ohio registration, for a marked lanes violation on the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 175. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Pierce J. Roberts, 30, of Ottaway Hills, was incarcerated in the Summit County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, hashish and liquid hash, all second-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 48 years in prison and up to a $90,000 fine.

