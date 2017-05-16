New inmates at the Huron County Jail, May 15, 2017

Coriena L. Garcia, 36, 644 Ohio 99, Monroeville — Disorderly conduct and disrupting public services

Kenneth M. LamarJr., 27, Cleveland Heights — Fictitious license plates, driving under a 12-point suspension and open container

James L. Layne, 35, 3096 Washuburn Road, Willard — Persistant disorderly conduct

Michael G. Rodich, 50, 397 S. U.S. 250, New London — DUI and driving under a 12-point suspension

Dustin M. Sloan, 30, 222 Lawrence St., Bellevue — Possession of drug abuse instruments

Eric J. Smith, 41, 93 Milan Ave. — Driving under a 12-point suspension

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Lori M. Thomas, 46, homeless — Disorderly conduct