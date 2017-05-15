Investigators search farm near where Pike County killings happened

Ohio Attorney General's Office spokesman Dan Tierney told cleveland.com Saturday that there was a search operation, but would not say whether the search was related to the Rhoden investigation.

Tierney also declined to comment on the location of the farm or the specifics of the search.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports crews from the Pike County Sheriff's Department, the Adams County Sheriff's Department, the Ohio Criminal Bureau of Investigation and the Ohio Rehabilitation and Corrections Department were involved in the search.

Authorities also searched Unlimited Motors on Ohio 41 just north of Conley Road in Peebles, the Enquirer reported.

On April 22, 2016, investigators discovered seven adults and a teenage boy shot to death at four homes near Piketon in southern Ohio, the Associated Press reported. A newborn baby, another baby and a young child were not harmed.

Christopher Rhoden Sr., one of the victims, had a commercial marijuana growing operation on his property, authorities said.

The other shooting victims included the elder Rhoden's ex-wife, 37-year-old Dana Rhoden and their three children, 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr. and 19-year-old Hanna Rhoden.

Hannah Gilley, Clarence Rhoden's fiancee; a cousin, 38-year-old Gary Rhoden; and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden, Rhoden Sr.'s brother, were also killed.

