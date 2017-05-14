Man killed in motorcycle accident

Stanley Hendrix, 60, of Mansfield, was driving a silver 1989 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Ohio 39 in Shelby when at 7:15 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail, said troopers with the Mansfield post of the state Highway Patrol. The impact caused the motorcycle to travel back onto the road, where the motorcycle overturned, ejecting Hendrix.

Hendrix, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to OhioHealth Shelby Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, troopers said.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Shelby police and Shelby Fire and EMS personnel.