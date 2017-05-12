Gunman kills police chief, two others at Ohio nursing home

The suspect, Thomas Hartless, is familiar to officials in Licking and Knox counties.

"I know the name," Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville said Friday.

Hartless had at least two felony cases there involving violence. They concluded with Hartless serving prison time, but he was released early by a judge and then successfully completed probation.

On Friday, Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorpe said Hartless killed Kirkersville Police Chief Steven DiSario and two employees of a nursing home there before turning the gun on himself.

The police chief was 36. He and his wife have six children, with a seventh one on the way. DiSario had been the chief for only three weeks.

“It’s unacceptable that another member of Ohio law enforcement has been killed in the line of duty, along with two other souls who were doing nothing wrong,” said Maureen Washock, volunteer Ohio chapter leader of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. “Today’s shooting should be an urgent wake-up call that we have to do more as a state to protect our law enforcement officers and all Ohioans. More than 90 Americans are killed every day with guns, and hundreds more are injured, and today is a tragic reminder that we have to do more to address this crisis. My thoughts are with each of the victims and their families.”

The shooting occurred at the Pine Kirk Care Center on East Main Street in Kirkersville, located approximately 20 miles east of Columbus, according to the Newark Advocate and 10TV.

The State Highway Patrol, Homeland Security and the Licking County Sheriff's Office were called to the nursing home about 7:30 a.m.

Authorities are still investigating the shootings, but early reports suggest the shooter ambushed the police chief, then walked into a nursing home and fatally shot two other people before taking his own life.

Kirkersville Elementary School was on lockdown and remained closed for the day, reports say. Several nearby streets were also closed.

In 2009, Hartless was accused of meeting an old girlfriend and, after binding her ankles and wrists with duct tape, driving her to Coshocton County and holding her for several hours before dropping her off in Licking County.

He was charged with kidnapping, abduction, aggravated menacing and domestic violence. In a plea deal, the most serious charge — kidnapping, that could have sent him to prison for up to eight years — and domestic violence were dropped. In exchange, Hartless pleaded guilty to abduction and aggravated menacing in a March 4, 2010, hearing.

Two days before that hearing, on March 2, 2010, Hartless was indicted in Knox County for felonious assault in a separate case. In another plea deal, though, Hartless pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of aggravated assault. Details of that case weren't available Friday.

Hartless was sentenced on March 20, 2010, in both cases. In all, he was sentenced to three years and 11 months in prison. But Common Pleas Court Judge Otho Eyster ordered the sentences for all charges to run concurrently, or at the same time. That meant Hartless had to serve two years in prison.

He served a total of eight months in prison before Eyster, in a Dec. 10, 2010 hearing, released Hartless from prison and placed him on probation. Hartless successfully completed the probation and was discharged from it in February 2014.

Hartless has been convicted several times in Licking County, dating back to 1992, including cases of domestic violence.

Disario was the 15th law enforcement officer fatally shot in the line of duty in 2017. Fifty-seven other officers have been injured.

Research has shown that 53 percent fewer law enforcement officers are fatally shot in the line of duty in states that require background checks on all handgun sales — which Ohio does not, according to Moms Demands Action for Gun Sense in America. Across the country, more than 90 people are killed each day with guns and hundreds more are injured, on average.

