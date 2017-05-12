Credit card scammers sought

Police hope surveillance video will lead to tips from the public to identify the suspects. The suspects bought $622 in merchandise with stolen credit cards at Miller’s Market and $285 at the Gas Depot in New London, according to New London police officer Seth Miracle.

Their cards were rejected at the Mickey Mart.

Miracle said the suspects also made purchases at the Miller’s in Clyde and Norwalk. At the Norwalk Miller’s the man displayed an Illinois drivers license. The suspects drove a white Jeep Compass with a Colorado license plate. Anyone with information is asked to call Miracle at 419-929-3504.