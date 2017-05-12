Bogus checks use name of auditor, account of sheriff

The three checks were cashed in the Dayton area, all drawn on an account owned by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s office.

“For the record, the Auditor’s office has not had check-writing authority in 10 years,” Auditor Dave Yost said. “If anyone receives a check from our office, call law enforcement because it’s bogus.”

Yost noted the irony in someone cashing forged checks under the name of the State Auditor using the checking account number of a sheriff’s department.

“That takes guts, but not a lot of brains,” said Yost, a former county prosecutor.

The checks were in the amounts of $562.09, $542.93 and $548.26. The matter was brought to the attention of the Auditor’s office by the Mahoning County sheriff after the checks were cashed on their account. The checks were doctored to appear as if they came from the Auditor but used a check with the account number of the sheriff.

For those looking to learn more about detecting fraud, the Auditor’s office is hosting a conference May 16-17 on the Emerging Trends in Fraud Investigation and Prevention. To report suspected fraud involving a government in Ohio, please contact the anti-fraud hotline at 1-866-Fraud-OH (1-866-372-8364) or email fraudohio@ohioauditor.gov. Both the hotline and email are anonymous.