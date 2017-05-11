Norwalk road rage suspect arrested

Samson G. Smith, 20, is accused of twice punching 18-year-old Terry L Griffith in the ear causing minor injuries while Griffith was stopped at a red light. Griffith said in a police report that the southbound car Smith was a passenger in on Old State Road made a U-turn and stopped behind the Griffith at a red light. Griffith, a Norwalk resident, said he knew both men.

A teenaged passenger in the car Griffith was driving said the incident began after she honked the horn at Smith and the other man, cursed the men and made an obscene gesture at them causing them to follow Griffith. Griffith said the men pounded on the car and then Smith opened the door and assaulted him before Griffith drove away. Police said Smith denied assaulting Griffith when questioned after the incident.

Smith was being held at the Huron County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond Thursday. He is due in Norwalk Municipal Court at 10 a.m. Monday.