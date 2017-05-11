Coast Guard medevacs man in lower Lake Erie

The name and hometown of the man are not being released.

At 3 p.m., the cargo vessel Joseph H. Thompson notified a search-and-rescue controller at Coast Guard Sector Detroit that a crew member was suffering from symptoms of a life-threatening condition aboard the vessel and needed immediate medical attention.

After consulting with a Coast Guard flight surgeon, a rescue air crew launched from Air Station Detroit in an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and a rescue boat crew launched from Coast Guard Station Marblehead, Ohio, aboard a 45-foot response boat.

An emergency medical technician traveled with the response boat, boarded the cargo vessel with the crew, and was able to better assess the man.

Once on scene with the cargo vessel, the air crew hoisted the man into the helicopter then transported him to Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky.

The man was last known to be in stable condition.