Local student suspended after 'very disturbing remarks and threats'

About 2 p.m. May 3, a student was reported to have made “very disturbing remarks and threats,” according to the school’s report.

Monroeville Local Locals Superintendent Ralph Moore said administrators reacted quickly, starting an investigation and questioning of students. Police immediately were notified, he said, and were on scene providing support in the investigation.

“The subsequent investigation and parent notifications continued into the evening,” he said. “High school and junior high staff were notified regarding the situation by high school Principal Jim Kaczor on Thursday once the interviews and parent notifications had been completed as well as suspension of the student responsible for making the remarks and threats.”

Kaczor made a One Call to all middle and high school parents that evening, notifying them of the situation and “reassuring them that there was no danger to students or staff.” Elementary staff members also were made aware Friday morning.

“There were no weapons involved,” Moore said.

“There was a young man (who) was angry and unfortunately made some very stupid threats and concerning remarks,” he said.

“In general (the threats) were not specific with one exception and that student and their parents were notified by police and by us. Other (threats) had to do with groups — not groups at the school, but worldwide groups. That’s pretty much it. I don’t know the reasons why yet. That will be for parents and police to determine.”

The student who made the threats has been suspended and “was not allowed back on school property after the incident occurred.” A disciplinary hearing will be held soon to determine the appropriate repercussions and length of suspension.

Moore said he feels the school handled the situation “very well” and said the school will continue “to work very hard” ensuring the students’ safety.

“Every school district deals with this and it’s unfortunately changing as social media becomes bigger,” he said.

“People can say things out of anger over social media that they would never say face to face. It’s just a reality I think every school district is dealing with. ... But we want to make sure that everything is dealt with appropriately.

“It’s a partnership us, the parents and the community. We all come together on this and make it work.”