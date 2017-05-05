Burglary suspect arrested

Kimberly J. Messersmith, 41, was arrested and charged with burglary, according to New London Police Officer Joseph K. Hicks’ report.

Her neighbor, who said he had money stolen twice from his home in the last several months, said he installed a camera that looked like a smoke detector April 25. Video from the camera showed Messersmith reportedly in the home April 27.

Hicks said he went to the home at 2:17 p.m. April 27 after the neighbor called saying he came home and found Messersmith upstairs in his home. Hicks said Messersmith initially told him she entered the home because she saw a man breaking into it through the garage. After Hicks told Messersmith he didn’t believe her, he said she eventually confessed.

Hicks is out on a $10,000 bond, according to court records. Information on her next court date was unavailable Friday.