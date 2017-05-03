Norwalk driver, 20, dies from injuries

The father of Cody J. Stebel, 20, called the Sandusky post of the state Highway Patrol and notified troopers of his son’s death, Lt. Brett Gockstetter said. The victim’s father didn’t provide further details.

“I know he (Stebel) had a traumatic head injury,” Gockstetter told the Reflector.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 6 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Strecker and Ransom roads in Erie County’s Oxford Township.

Stebel was driving a 2009 Dodge Journey south on Ransom Road when he ran the stop sign at the Strecker Road intersection, hitting a westbound 2000 Freightliner driven by Robert Tinney, 46, of Wakeman, troopers said.

The semi was struck near the fuel tank, causing fuel to leak from the saddle tank. It stopped off the road near the northwest corner of the intersection and the Dodge went off the road near the southwest corner. The 1993 East trailer was empty.

Stebel, who was wearing his seat belt, was transported to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center. Tinney, who wasn’t wearing his seat belt, sought medical care at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky. A hospital spokeswoman said Tinney was treated and released.

Troopers said there is no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement. Groton Township firefighters, North Central EMS and the Erie County EMA assisted the patrol at the scene.