'Very classy lady' retires from Norwalk PD

Having worked for four chiefs, the administrative assistant called it a career Thursday after 26 years. Her co-workers threw her a surprise retirement party.

“She really loved working here,” said her husband, Jack, who married Marcia in 1971.

“It’s really like her second family,” he added. “She has seen so many officers move up through the ranks — even with Chief (Dave) Light. She feels like a mother to them.

“She’s enjoyed this job a great deal,” her husband said as he watched his wife greet other city employees.

Arthur’s daughter, Kristin Miller, of Norwalk, attended the surprise party. Her brother, John, of Cleveland, was unable to go.

“She’s spent her life taking care of people — whether it was at home or at work. This was more than a job for her; this was more of a family. This was her extended family,” Miller said.

Arthur was hired Aug. 9, 1990. She oversaw the budget for the police department. The clerk also handled sick time, employee benefits and purchase requisitions, which included equipment and cruisers.

“I very seldom heard a complaint,” said Light, who joked that working for four police chiefs “was probably the easy part.”

Arthur said the clerk’s position started out as a job so her family could have some supplemental income, but over time, being in the police department grew into being another family.

Always quick with a smile, she said all her co-workers were “so respectful, so easy to work with” and congenial.

“It’s been a great place to (work) each week,” she added.

Arthur was asked what she plans to do now that she is retired.

“Spend time with the grandkids,” she said quickly.

She and Jack have three grandchildren: Macy Miller, 17; Megan Miller, 11; and Otto Arthur, 2.

“We like to take road trips — some short, some longer. I hate flying,” Arthur said.

Light describes Arthur as “a very classy lady” who had each of the accounts she handled memorized. No matter who was on the command staff, he said “that’s who runs the show.”

Brittney Lesch will take over Arthur’s job. Light said the two have been training together for the last eight weeks.