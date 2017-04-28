Norwalk man, 20, suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

The crash sent one man to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and the other man sought out medical care at Firelands Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, troopers said.

Cody Stebel, 20, of Norwalk, was driving a a 2009 Dodge Journey south on Ransom Road when he ran the stop sign at the Strecker Road intersection, striking a westbound 2000 Freightliner being driven by Robert Tinney, 46, of Wakeman, troopers said. The semi was struck near the fuel tank, causing fuel to leak from the saddle tank. The semi came to rest off the road near the northwest corner of the intersection and the Dodge came to rest off the road near the southwest corner.

Stebel, who was wearing his seat belt, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center, troopers said.

Tinny, who was not wearing his seat belt, sought out medical care at Firelands Regional Medical Center.

The Dodge sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene by Sandusky Towing

The Freightliner, owned by Archer Trucking, sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Dunlap’s Towing. The semitrailer was a 1993 East and was empty at the time of the crash.

Troopers were assisted by the Groton Township fire department, North Central EMS and Erie County EMA.

Traffic was maintained for several hours after the crash.

There is no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement, troopers said.