New inmates at the Huron County Jail on April 27

William W. Blanton, 52, 162 E. North Fairfield — Failure to appear
Jason E. Copsey, 42, 4400 Rome Greenwich, Greenwich — Parole violation/post-release control
Kristopher S. Hamons, 26, 112 Spring St., Willard — Violation of probation
Kimberly J. Messersmith, 41, 65 W. Washburn, New London — Burglary
Not pictured:
David M. Clark, 38, 121 Central Ave., Willard — Habitual sex offender: change of address
Brandon M. Green, 31, 112 Harrison St., Bellevue — Domestic violence
Nathan J. Green, 33, 112 Harrison St., Bellevue — Domestic violence