Norwalk council, police chief discuss possibly adding 24th cop

Doing so could add to the city deficit and have a significant economical impact “down the road,” he said.

“If we can’t afford what we have, why are we voluntarily adding to it?,” Mushett said rhetorically during Tuesday’s work session. “We are talking a long-term commitment here.”

Council heard legislation proposing adding a 24th officer to the Norwalk Police Department. Mayor Rob Duncan and council members Deb Lucal, Steve Schumm, Dave Wallace and Samantha Wilhelm are the co-sponsors.

Safety-service director Dan Wendt has commended the council members for taking a stand on “safety first,” one of the mayor’s priorities.

“We’ve had 23 officers for 10 years and the (staffing) problem is growing,” he told council Tuesday.

Duncan told council that officer safety is a bigger concern for him than the budgetary ones.

“I think the safety concern has escalated with the drug problem,” he said.

While Schumm said he is “very, very conservative when it comes to spending money,” he believes the department needs another officer.

The Norwalk city charter allows for 25 officers. However, Wendt said the police department has had 23 officers for about the last 10 years.

With Norwalk and the area having an opioid problem and Detective Sgt. Seth Fry working on third shift instead of working cases, Wendt said the agency needs another officer. Also, the safety-service director told council one officer has an unexpected health issue and while it isn’t work-related, that eventually could cause a shortage in available personnel.

“We have a staffing problem. We want to attack the drug problem from the patrol side. That’s what we’re trying to do,” Wendt said before Tuesday’s work session.

Chief Dave Light shared his concerns with council about staffing his department within the context of addressing and properly manning an overdose situation.

“We’ve had four overdoses since Thursday of last week,” he said. “When they come of their drug stupor, they’re fighting with you.”

Once the patient is taken to Fisher-Titus Medical Center, the chief said officers need to be there to monitor the situation. If the department then receives a call about a burglary or bar fight, Light said officers are dispatched to the scene as they are available and according to priorities.

“You send who you can,” he added.

And while his department receives assistance from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Milan Police Department, Light said those officers could be far away and it make take them a while to reach the scene.

“We don’t have enough people to keep up with it,” he told council. “You can’t type reports fast enough.

“There is just not enough to go around. We are taking a lot of risks we shouldn’t be taking,” Light added.

The chief recalled that when addressing the drug problems in the city during the 1990s, police sent the message that “Norwalk is not the place to sell drugs.”

“I think we need to send that message out again,” Light said.

Tuesday was a work session, so council didn’t take any action. Since the proposed legislation for a 24th officer is done as an emergency supplement to the 2017 annual budget, the ordinance could be passed next week after one reading.