Woman whose body was dumped after a fatal overdose was not known to do drugs, friend says

Spurlock, who has known Caulfield, a mother of four, since second grade, couldn't believe the news when she learned that Caulfield died of a drug overdose and was left by the side of the road to die.

"When I found out what happened to her it just crushed me," she said. "That's sad. She was only in her 20s. It's sad what they did to her."

Anthony Barker, 24, and 26-year-old Gregory Ralston are charged with reckless homicide in Caulfield's death. They are accused of dumping 29-year-old Caulfield's body near the Elyria city limits after a fatal drug overdose.

A third suspect has been identified but is not in custody.

Spurlock last saw Caulfield about a year and never suspected that her friend had a drug problem.

"She was amazing, she was a very good friend," she said. "She always stuck by everyone's side. She was a person you could call if you have problems."

Investigators have not said what sort of drug killed Caulfield.

Barker and Ralston are scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday, court records show.

Caulfield was hanging out with Barker, Ralston and an unidentified man April 12 at a Raleigh Drive home in Elyria prior to her death. She was given drugs and started to experience an overdose and went unconscious, police said.

Barker and Ralston put her in a 2009 Ford Escape and dumped her between Fowl and Albrecht roads in an isolated area.

She was found by a woman walking her dog April 13.

