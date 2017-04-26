Man dies from explosion at Coles

Layton was transferring fuel from one truck to another when there was an explosion, according to reports. Layton was on top of one of the trucks and was knocked to the ground by the explosion.

“We were informed during the night that Mr. Layton passed away at 11 p.m.,” Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said this morning. “Certainly it was a tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the Layton family. Our deepest condolences go out to the family.”

“We were called out about 6:45 this (Tuesday) morning on an explosion and possible structure fire,” Milan Township Fire Chief Brian Rospert said. “On our way we were informed the fire was out and a man was down. We helped secure the patient.”

Rospert said the driver was transferring fuel from one truck to a second truck and static electricity probably was the cause of the explosion. “He was on top of the truck and the explosion knocked him off to the ground,” he said.

“One worker heard the explosion and came out to help and by the time he was there the fire was out,” Rospert said.