Man injured when truck explodes at Coles

“There was an explosion while an employee was in the process of tranferring fueld from one truck to anoither,” Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said this morning. “That employee was transported to Fisher-Titus by North Central EMS.”

Sigsworth said he did not have any information on the condition of the driver. A spokesman at Coles also said he had no information on the driver.

“The fire department secured the scene,” Sigsworth said. “The explosion was confined to one truck.”

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office, North Central EMA and the Milan Township Fire Department responded to the explosion.