UPDATED: Man injured when truck explodes at Coles(copy)

“There was an explosion while an employee was in the process of transferring fuel from one truck to another,” Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said. “That employee was transported to Fisher-Titus by North Central EMS.”

Sigsworth identified the man as Thomas Layton, who was taken by Life Flight to Cleveland Metro Hospital.

“The fire department secured the scene,” Sigsworth said. “The explosion was confined to one truck.”

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office, North Central EMA and the Milan Township Fire Department responded to the explosion.

“We were called out about 6:45 this (Tuesday) morning on an explosion and possible structure fire,” Milan Township Fire Chief Brian Rospert said. “On our way we were informed the fire was out and a man was down. We helped secure the patient.”

Rospert said the driver was transferring fuel from one truck to a second truck and static electricity probably was the cause of the explosion. “He was on top of the truck and the explosion knocked him off to the ground,” he said.

“One worker heard the explosion and came out to help and by the time he was there the fire was out,” Rospert said.

“The injuries appeared to be serious.”

Rospert said four trucks and 20 firefighters responded to the scene.

“We got the call of a possible structure fire so we brought everybody,” he said. “We always prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”