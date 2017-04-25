Authorities: Armed man impersonated police officer, brought handcuffed kids to jail

The man claimed he was part of a Scared Straight program and authorities are now trying locate the children involved.

“The children didn’t seem to be under any duress,” sheriff’s spokesman Bill Holland said Tuesday. “We’re trying to find the identity of the children and find out exactly what is going on.”

Christopher S. Hendon is charged with four counts of illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon into a courthouse, four counts of criminal trespass and four counts of impersonating a peace officer.

The impersonation and weapons charges are third-degree and fifth-degree felonies, respectively, while the trespass charge is a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

He is being held at the Summit County Jail.

Holland said it’s unclear whether Hendon was running a business or was acting as a good Samaritan.

Authorities said that a suspect tried to enter the courthouse on April 6 with a firearm and a child in handcuffs, claiming he was a resource officer working as part of a Scared Straight program.

The man had a security badge but the word “security” was covered with a band, Holland said.

“We have a juvenile diversion program but we don’t have a Scared Straight program,” he added.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Akron police determined that Hendon allegedly had tried to get into the courthouse four times while dressed in tactical police gear and also tried to enter the jail with handcuffed children.

People are required to pass through metal detectors when entering both the courthouse and jail.

Each time, the suspect left with the children after being denied access, Holland said.

Authorities said Hendon is not a certified peace officer in Ohio, but he has a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Deputies and Akron police executed a search warrant Monday at Hendon’s Akron residence and seized a handgun, a simulated firearm, handcuffs, law enforcement equipment, a tactical vest and items labeled with police insignias.

He was arraigned Tuesday morning in Akron Municipal Court.

Authorities are asking that anyone who participated in his Scared Straight program or knows the children to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 330-643-2131.

