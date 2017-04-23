Man, 20, killed in dirt bike accident

Jeffrey Cooper, 20, of Cortland, was southbound on a 2008 Yamaha dirt bike, exiting a private drive at 40500 Parsons Road, when he attempted to turn right (west) onto Parsons, crossed left-of-center into the eastbound lane and was struck head-on by an eastbound 2015 Ford Explorer, troopers said.

Cooper was not wearing a helmet and died as a result of his injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the Explorer, Margaret Pretzloff, 36, of Grafton, was wearing a safety belt. Her two children, Gavin, age 5, and Carson, age 6, were in the back seat and using booster seats. There were no reported injuries to Ms. Pretzloff or her children.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, troopers said. Alcohol and drugs do not seem to be contributing factors in this crash at this time.

Assisting at the scene were Life Care, Metro Park Rangers, Bauers Towing and Carlisle Township Fire

The investigation is ongoing, troopers said.