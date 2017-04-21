logo

Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail on April 20

Pictures and information on charge descriptions for new inmates at the Huron County Jail on April 20:

Steven M. Burrows, 24, 39 W. Seminary St., Norwalk — Abusing harmful intoxicants

Frank A. Burton, 56, 318 W. Pearl St., Willard — Domestic violence

Matthew E. Clifton, 36, 17 Cline St., Norwalk — Hold for other agency

Katie M. Kilgore, 35, 223 1/2 Woodbine Ave., Willard — Domestic violence

Keegan J. O’Brien, 21, Huron — Violation of probation, possess or use of a controlled substance, possession of drug abuse instruments

Michael P. O’Brien Jr., 31, Homeless, Norwalk — Open container, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Not pictured:

Marc B. Barnett, 28, 71 Plymouth St., Plymouth — Violation of protection order/consent agreement

Daniel S. Bee Jr., 29, 47 Cline St., Norwalk — Theft, breaking & entering

Nathan E. Buchanan, 20, 3 Seminary St., Greenwich — Violation of probation

Jimmy L. Samuels, 21, 141 Pleasant St., Norwalk — Theft from elderly, theft of credit card

Darlene L. Witter-Krieger, 67, 4525 Ohio 60, Wakeman — Assault

