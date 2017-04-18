Man arrested twice in one night for OVI

Norwalk officers first arrested Jonathan Hoyt, 34, of Huron, at about 11:03 p.m. on Whittlesey Avenue on Saturday night. He was arrested on the charge of OVI and subject to a breath test, returning a blood alcohol content of .132. Police reported releasing Hoyt to a sober person, but his night was not over.

The Huron man was arrested nearly two hours later in Bellevue on another OVI charge. Bellevue police received a call that Hoyt was violating a no-contact charge by contacting his ex and telling her he was coming to Bellevue to retrieve his truck from Nickel Plate Plaza.