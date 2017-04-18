Local man dies after traffic accident

The Fremont post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol handled a three-car traffic crash on Ohio 101 at about 4:26 p.m. Monday.

A green 1996 Infiniti G20, driven by Wyatt M. Schalk, 22 of Bellevue, was traveling southwest bound on Ohio 101. Schalk traveled left of the centerline and sideswiped a silver 2000 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Steven M. Schoewe, 30 of Sandusky, troopers said.

After impact, the silver Pontiac crossed the centerline, traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned. The green Infiniti struck a third vehicle head on. The third vehicle was a black 2008 Ford Focus being driven by Bernadette R. Wolfe, 18 of Bellevue.

Schalk was transported by Life Flight to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with life threatening injuries. At 9:39 pm he was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries he sustained. Alcohol and drug impairment are not thought to be a factor. Schalk was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.

Schoewe received minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene. Wolfe sustained serious injuries, was transported to Tiffin Hospital and later transported to St. Vincent’s. Her injuries were considered to be non-life threatening, troopers said.

Neither Schoewe nor Wolfe were believed to be impaired at the time of the crash and both were wearing their safety belts.