Police identify 9 shot at Ohio party hall

She and her son-in-law emerged from an East 18th Ave. apartment in South Linden at 3:20 a.m. Sunday and found a chaotic scene: a man on the ground, bleeding, surrounded by a crowd of people, police and medics.

"There were 15 to 20 people, screaming and yelling," Archer recalled.

"It was very tense. I was concerned for the officers' safety."

The injured man was one of nine people wounded by gunshots early Sunday at J&R Party Hall at 1714 Cleveland Ave. Columbus police say an argument at the rental facility escalated into a shooting involving at least two suspects with dozens of shots fired.

Most witnesses fled the party hall before police arrived, leaving behind shoes, hats, driver's licenses and more, police said.

When the commotion settled, those involved said nothing.

"The only way we're going to solve these crimes is if people come forward with what they saw," said Columbus police spokeswoman Denise Alex-Bouzounis, who called the lack of cooperation frustrating.

All nine who were shot — five women, four men — are expected to survive. Nobody, including the victims, has provided any information about potential suspects.

The female victims are Sharda Hall, 25; Brooklyn Bradley, 20; Diamond Harris, 33; Corneicia M. Pruitt, 25; and Kaadijah Travis, 23. The males are Ja'Voughn Henderson, 22; Keante McGrew, 31; William Boswell, 27; and Jawaun McCrae, 20.

Eight of the nine were in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon and have already been interviewed by investigators.

One victim, a woman, is in serious condition with a gunshot wound to her torso, Alex-Bouzounis said. She couldn't specify which victim.

Seven of the victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, and two were taken to Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center. Police didn't specify which hospitals treated each victim. Some were not transported by medics and arranged for their own transportation from the scene, police said.

Police still aren't sure what people were arguing about before shots were fired or why the party hall had been rented out. They believed alcohol was involved. They're also looking into what sort of security, if any, is provided at the facility.

The shooting does not appear to be "terror-related," Alex-Bouzounis said.

She said witness cooperation is crucial to getting the culprits off the streets. Anyone with information can provide tips anonymously to police, she said.

"You want justice for the victims," she said. "You want justice for the community because they shouldn't have to live in fear that a shooter's out there. But people have to cooperate."

Christine Archer, 41, Birgitt Archer's daughter, said she's saddened by the lack of help from witnesses, but also isn't surprised.

"The code around here is 'don't talk,' she said.

Christine moved into the South Linden neighborhood about four months ago. Many people don't trust police and fear retaliation for assisting investigations, she said.

Investigators were at the scene until about 10 a.m. Sunday.

A man walking into J&R Party Hall shortly after that said his family owned the building but declined to comment further.

The South Linden shooting came less than a month after gunfire at the Cameo club in Cincinnati resulted in two dead and 15 injured. It also escalated from an argument and involved multiple shooters, but that facility wasn't an after-hours club.

A shooting at a party hall on the Near East Side, also last month, left one teen dead and two others injured. Witnesses said the party was to celebrate a "Sweet 16" birthday.

Anyone with information about Sunday's shooting is asked to call Columbus Police Detective Ronald Lemmon Jr. at 614-645-4141 or email ralemmon@columbuspolice.org. They can also call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

———

©2017 The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio)

Visit The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio) at www.dispatch.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.