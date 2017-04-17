Manhunt continues for suspect accused of fatally shooting Cleveland grandfather, posting video of slaying on Facebook

Police say Stephens, 37, of Cleveland, walked up to Robert Godwin Sr., a 74-year-old father of nine and grandfather of 14, on Sunday afternoon and fatally shot him on a sidewalk in the city's Glenville neighborhood.

Stephens posted a recording of the shooting on Facebook, then later posted another video laughing about the incident and claiming that he had killed more than a dozen other people.

Police said there is no evidence of other shooting victims.

It is now believed Stephens might have left the area and could be in another state.

Cleveland police cautioned residents of Pennsylvania, New York, Michigan and Indiana to be alert and on the look out for 37-year-old Steve Stephens.

Detectives late Sunday obtained a warrant charging Stephens with aggravated murder in the death of Godwin.

Police say Stephens broadcast a video on Facebook that showed him get out of his car and shoot a random man walking along East 93rd Street about 2 p.m. Sunday.

Chief Calvin Williams called the shooting "senseless" at a news conference Sunday evening and pleaded with Stephens to turn himself in to police.

Police cautioned the public not to approach Stephens if they see him, and to call 9-1-1.

As the search continues, here's a summary of Sunday's events:

Man accused of broadcasting Easter Sunday killing on Facebook: The shooting happened on East 93rd Street just south of the Interstate 90 in the city's Glenville neighborhood at about 2 p.m., police say. It was initially reported the shooting was shown on Facebook Live, but a Facebook representative later confirmed the incident was recorded and then posted on the website. Stevens said in a video that he was angry because of problems with a relationship with a woman named Joy Lane and other family members. The video of the killing remained up on Facebook for nearly three hours before it was taken down.

Mayor, police chief urge suspect to surrender: Mayor Frank Jackson said he wanted to directly ask Stephens to not cause any more pain and harm to any possible additional victims. "Whatever concerns or problems that he's having, we're here to have a conversation with him," Jackson said. Chief Calvin Williams concurred: "If Steve has an issue, then he needs to talk to some folks to get that resolved."

Woman targeted by suspect cooperating with police: The woman, who is the girlfriend of Steve Stephens, is in protective custody and is "fully cooperative" in the citywide manhunt for Stephens, the source told cleveland.com Sunday. Stephens told his victim, Godwin Sr., to say a woman's name, and told Godwin she was the reason for what was about to happen to him, reports say.

Vacant homes searched in Glenville neighborhood for possible victims: The search was conducted in an area near the corner of East 105th Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to a police source. In a video posted on Facebook, Stephens claimed to have killed other people. Police said no other victims have been found, and the search Sunday night in the Glenville neighborhood also turned up no other victims.

Police release photo of vehicle believed to be driven by suspect: Police say Stephens might be in a later-model white Ford Fusion with an Ohio temporary tag of E363630.

Former classmate of Stephens says college friends 'shocked' at slaying: Dawn Arrington, 38, said she was stunned when she discovered Stephens was the man Cleveland police are trying to track down after Robert Godwin Sr. was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on East 93rd Street. "I'm texting and Facebook messaging people that I went to school with -- the reaction is a collective 'I can't believe that'," Arrington said. "I'm completely shocked. I'm heartbroken."

Victim's son says Cleveland man was 'a good guy': Robert Godwin Jr. said his father, a retired foundry worker, left behind nine children, 14 grandchildren and a lot of great grandchildren. He described his father as a "good guy" who was quiet and always respectful. He said his father went fishing on Saturday, another hobby he indulged in during his retirement.

Accused gunman chooses victim at random, laughs about killing in video: In the videos Steve Stephens, 37, of Cleveland, took during and after the Easter Sunday Facebook killing, he seemed calm and even laughs about the pain and fear he knew he would cause the city. In a second five-minute long video after the shooting, Stephens is seen on the phone with an unidentified person. Stephens encourages him to go onto Facebook and watch the shooting. He then begins explaining to the person on the telephone about why he shot Godwin, saying "I'm at the point where I snapped" and that no one ever took his problems seriously when he tried to talk them out.

Investigators believe suspect might have turned off cellphone: Investigators believe Stephens has turned off his cellphone amidst a region-wide manhunt, according to two law enforcement sources. Stephens is now harder to track as a result, the sources told cleveland.com Sunday night. State and federal partners are actively working with Cleveland police officers to search for Stephens, whom they believe might have crossed state lines.

Social media users urge against sharing Facebook video of slaying: The disturbing details of the Godwin's death drew reactions of shock and anger; the use of Facebook show a video of the slaying intensified those reactions. The video has circulated around the Internet, with one post receiving more than 1.6 million views within hours of publication. But some social media users are urging folks not to view or share the graphic clip, including one user who identified himself as Godwin's grandson.

Support pours in on social media for city, victim's family: It didn't take long for thousands of people to take to social media offering support for the city and to the family of Godwin Sr., encouraging residents to remain strong during an upsetting and fearful time.

Former classmate of Steve Stephens says college friends 'shocked' at Cleveland slaying

CLEVELAND — A former college classmate of Steve Stephens was shaken Sunday when she learned the man accused of gunning down a man in Cleveland while streaming it live on Facebook was the same person with whom she graduated at a downtown business school.

Dawn Arrington, 38, said she was shocked when she discovered Stephens was the man Cleveland police are trying to track down after 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on East 93rd Street.

"I'm texting and Facebook messaging people that I went to school with -- the reaction is a collective 'I can't believe that'," Arrington said. "I'm completely shocked. I'm heartbroken."

Arrington says she attended Myers College, later renamed Myers University, with Stephens in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The pair graduated together in 2002, Arrington said.

The downtown school is no longer there, but Arrington said she, Stephens, and a group of students made for a tight-knit group during their time at the small college. She has not kept in touch with Stephens since their graduation, but remembered him as a "funny guy, always laughing and joking."

"It was all jokes and fun," she said. "He was slightly awkward. He was a different kind of guy."

Stephens in an earlier Facebook post said he was a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. A spokesman for the fraternity confirmed that late Sunday. The fraternity offered its condolences to the victim and the city.

"We lift our sincere and heartfelt prayers and condolences of comfort to the families impacted by the recent shooting in Cleveland," said Antonio F. Knox Sr. who holds the title of Grand Basileus in the fraternity. "On this Resurrection Sunday, we know that God is still sovereign and we will continue to lean on Him for strength, courage and direction."

The fraternity declined further comment.

Arrington acknowledged that a lot can change with a person over 15 years.

She recalled playing cards with Stephens, attending a job fair at the City Club with him, and joking about their caps at their graduation ceremony.

"A lot of people that I went to Myers with, I went to high school with them too. It was a small business school. We weren't jocks...and I don't think there were any valedictorians who were clamoring to get in. We were average kids," Arrington said.

She remembered Stephens as having attended a high school on the city's East Side.

"As far as I understood, I think he's from the neighborhood that this tragedy struck," Arrington said.

When she heard reports that Stephens worked in a field with children, she said she was not surprised.

"None of that shocked me. (But what happened Sunday afternoon) -- none of that was what I expected," Arrington said.

“Connie and I are grateful to the police for their ongoing work to keep our community safe and bring the shooter to justice,” U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said. “We encourage anyone with information to please come forward. My office will provide any assistance we can as law enforcement investigate.

“We join our fellow Clevelanders in feeling shock and sadness that something like this could happen in our city. Too many acts of violence have shaken Ohio communities recently, and our thoughts remain with the families of Mr. Godwin and other victims and the law enforcement officers working to protect us all.”

———

