Facebook killer's girlfriend texts CBS News: 'I am sorry that all of this happened'

In a text message to CBS news, Joy Lane said Stephens was a nice guy and was good to her and her family.

"We had been in a relationship for several years. I am sorry that all of this has happened," the text message read, according to CBS. "My heart & prayers goes out to the family members of the victim(s). Steve really is a nice guy... he is generous with everyone he knows. He was kind and loving to me and my children. This is a very difficult time for me and my family Please respect our privacy at this time."

Stephens blamed Lane for the shooting in a Facebook video and made his victim, Robert Godwin Sr., say Lane's name before he shot and killed Godwin on the sidewalk in the city's Glenville neighborhood.

The shooting and Stephens' claim that he killed more than a dozen others sparked a multi-state manhunt. Police said they have found no evidence that anyone else has been killed by Stephens, although they are still searching.

Lane is cooperating with police in the search for Stephens, law enforcement officials said.

Stephens later posted another video laughing about the incident. City officials have asked Stephens to turn himself in.

Police say Stephens might be in a later-model white Ford Fusion with an Ohio temporary tag of E363630.

Robert Godwin Jr. said his father, a retired foundry worker, left behind nine children, 14 grandchildren and a lot of great grandchildren. He described his father as a "good guy" who was quiet and always respectful.

