Wakeman native joins Sandusky post

Kyle Wood, a 2013 Firelands High School graduate, is in the middle of his 60-day field training with an experienced trooper. He was assigned to the Sandusky post of the state Highway Patrol upon graduating from the 161st class of the patrol academy. The post covers Erie and Ottawa counties.

“During this time. he rides along with an experienced officer,” said Lt. Brett Gockstetter, the Sandusky post commander. “Then he’s on probation for a year.”

Wood is one of three new troopers who have been assigned to post 22. Jordan Shoemaker, of the Columbus area, and Heather Shifley, of Wyandot County, also graduated March 24 from the academy.

“Once they finish their field training, this will give us 13 troopers. It is one or two more than what we’ve had in the last few years,” Gockstetter said.

Including Shifley, there are six female troopers at the Sandusky post. Gockstetter said that’s the most women there in about 15 years. One of those troopers is Tashawna M. (Randleman) Berry, a 2006 New London High School graduate and a stand-out track star as a Lady Cat.

Wood’s first day at the post was March 27, the Monday after his graduation.

“With his youth comes enthusiasm for the job. He seems to carry himself well. He has a genuine desire to serve the public,” said Gockstetter, who looks forward to all three troopers completing their on-the-job training.

Wood couldn’t be reached for comment.