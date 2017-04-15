Man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

Nathan R. Jividen, age 33, from Gibsonburg, Ohio was driving a 2003 Ford Taurus northbound on CR 31. He went off the right side of the roadway, came back on to the roadway and then went off the left side of the roadway. His vehicle struck a telephone pole and overturned. Mr. Jividen was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He suffered life threatening injuries and was transported from the scene by Life Flight to Mercy Saint Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

The vehicle sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene by Reinhart’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation and drugs appear to be a factor, troopers said.

The Ohio state Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Bettsville Fire, Bascom EMS and Life Flight, and Reinhart’s Towing.