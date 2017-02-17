Monroeville police chief takes pride in shaping national policy

“I was really pleased that they have this much faith in me,” Police Chief Gary Lyons said Tuesday during a village council meeting. He thanked council members for allowing him to join a national subcommittee, the “compliance evaluation subcommittee,” which reviews audits and decides whether agencies are in compliance with government policies.

Appointments to the subcommittee are approved by the head of the FBI, said Lyons.

Along with this new position, Lyons also works with two other groups: the Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS) working group and the advisory policy board under that. Each of these meet twice a year as well — keeping him plenty busy.

The CJIS traces its history to the 1920s, when the FBI created an official entity known as the Identification Division to manage identifying data like fingerprints. It became known as CJIS in the 1990s.

The idea of these appointments is for CJIS to gather opinions on what’s working with input from state and local representatives. CJIS is responsible for managing information systems and standards for law enforcement agencies. They also deal with new and changing issues facing law enforcement professionals.

“Pretend that each state, each department, spoke their own language,” Lyons explained. “What this does is sets a standard. ‘OK, if we’re going to commute back and forth we need to set a certain language.’ And the FBI and CGIS is responsible for that.”

Lyons is no stranger to this sort of work. When he worked at Sandusky, he picked up some programming skills and even wrote the Sandusky Police Department’s first records management system.

“As I got promoted through the ranks, I had less and less time to do that kind of stuff,” he explained. When he retired, he took on a consulting position for a company that did public safety records and software.

“But I wanted to get back into police work, and that’s when I became chief at Swanton,” he said.

As Monroeville’s police chief, Lyons was appointed by the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to a working group. The working group has an advisory policy board beneath it, which he is also on. Under that is the subcommittee.

The working group deals with a number of topics, including biometrics such as fingerprinting systems and facial recognition software. The group also discusses encryption standards, a topic Lyons has a particular interest in.

“It’s exciting stuff,” said the police chief, who said this sort of policy work speaks to his “geeky side.”

“It can be really complicated and very challenging. That’s part of what I try to do. Sit through that and make my own recommendations. Sometimes I’m part of the majority. Sometimes I’m part of the minority. There have been some very heated discussions. We all finish up and we agree to disagree,” he said.

“I know the things I recommend, not only will I have to live with, but also my colleagues,” the chief added.