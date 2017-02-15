Troopers seize $600,000 worth of cocaine and heroin in traffic stop

On at 12:10 p.m. Feb. 7, troopers stopped a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz with Iowa registration, for a marked lanes violation on Interstate 70, near milepost 72. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Santos Staling, 40, of Bronx, N.Y., was incarcerated in the Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine and heroin, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

Two other traffic stops initiated by troopers led to significant drug busts other Ohio roadways in recent weeks.

• At 2:05 a.m. Jan. 29, troopers seized 70 grams of crack, valued at $6,650, from a vehicle stopped for an unsafe lane change violation on U.S. 35, in Gallia County. Troopers observed criminal indicators, and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the crack was concealed in a hidden compartment. The suspect, Anthony C. Whigman, 34, of Detroit, was incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail. Whigman was charged with possession and trafficking in crack, both first-degree felonies, he was also charged with hidden compartment, a second degree felony.

In 2012, Senate Bill 305 prohibited designing, building, constructing, fabricating, modifying, or altering a vehicle to create or add a hidden compartment with the intent to facilitate the unlawful concealment or transportation of a controlled substance.

• At 7:59 p.m. Jan. 20, troopers seized 5 pounds of marijuana, valued at $22,700, from a vehicle stopped for a speed violation on Grand Avenue and Tibbetts Street in the city of Springfield in Clark County. Troopers smelled the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle during contact with the driver, Christopher Peterson, 24, and passenger, Edward Soles, 33, both from Springfield. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the marijuana. Troopers also discovered two handguns, one of which was stolen, in the vehicle. Both suspects were incarcerated in the Clark County Jail. Peterson was charged with having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony, possession of oxycodone, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a minor misdemeanor. Soles was charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and improper handling of a firearm, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• At t 11:28 p.m. Jan. 19, troopers seized 300 Oxymorphone pills, valued at $13,500, from a vehicle stopped for a speed violation on Interstate 75 in Hancock County. Troopers observed criminal indicators and a Hancock County Sheriff’s drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed three bundles of pills wrapped in duct tape in the vehicle. The suspect, Lenard Williams III, 42, of Knoxville, Tenn., was incarcerated in the Hancock County Jail. Williams was charged with possession of a schedule II drug, a second-degree felony.

• At 1:25 p.m. Jan. 17, troopers seized 22 pounds of marijuana and 12 pounds of THC edibles, valued at $154,360, from a vehicle stopped for a turn signal violation on Interstate 75 in Shelby County. During contact with the driver, Adam R. Bye, 25, of Taylor, Mich., troopers observed marijuana debris in plain view in the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a large brown bag containing the marijuana and four bags of THC edibles. Bye was incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail on charges for possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony, possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, and failure to use a turn signal, a minor misdemeanor.